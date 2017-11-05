"Wonderful young man" killed in Swansea crash

A motorbiker, killed in a crash on the outskirts of Swansea, has been called "a wonderful young man".

Stephen Coombs died after his bike collided with a Fiat, travelling in the opposite direction, on the A4067.

The road was closed after the crash, on Friday afternoon, between the Ynysforgan and Glais roundabouts.

The 26-year-old from Pontardawe has been described as an "amazing son, brother and grandson".

His family have made an emotional tribute, saying they are "heartbroken".

"Steve was such a wonderful young man, devoted partner and a great friend to so many people.

"He's had such an impact on so many people's lives and he was the one everyone would turn to if they had a problem.

"He was so caring and loving, and never short on giving people hugs to let people know how much he thought of them.

"He was passionate about everything and always put 100 per cent in to everything he put his mind to.

"He is going to be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him and will leave such a massive void in so many lives."

Stephen's family and friends have also thanked emergency services and drivers who stopped at the scene of the crash.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone who stopped to offer their help and especially to thank all the emergency services.

"We especially want to thank all our friends, family and colleagues who have offered us support during this tragic time."

Inspector James Ratti from South Wales Police said: "Officers would like to thank motorists for their patience during the road closures.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of riding of the motorcycle."