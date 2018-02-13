Youngest ever Osprey leaves for Worcester

Ashley Beck has confirmed that he has signed for Aviva Premiership side Worcester Warriors for next season.

The 27-year old will switch to Sixways having made his debut for his home region in November 2007, when he came off the bench against Leinster at the Liberty Stadium to become the youngest ever Osprey, a status he still holds today.

Speaking after the move was confirmed, Beck said: "I've had a fantastic time with the Ospreys and I'm immensely proud to have played so many times for my home region so this has been an incredibly tough decision.

"I'm grateful to everyone at the region for all the support I've had over the years and will always be an Osprey.

"However, given the stage I am at in my career I believe that the time is right for me to take on a new challenge.

"Before I go to Worcester there is still plenty for us to play for this season and my focus between now and May is firmly on helping the Ospreys to improve our league position and, hopefully, ensure a place in next season's Champions Cup."

Famously scoring the â€˜other tryâ€™ in the dramatic 2010 PRO12 final win over Leinster in Dublin, to date he has made 132 appearances for the Ospreys, scoring 28 tries.

Dan Griffiths, Rugby General Manager at the Ospreys said: "Ashley has served the Ospreys with distinction since coming through as a teenager and while sad to see him leave, we understand that is the nature of professional sport.

"We know that he will continue to give his all for the remainder of the season and aim to leave on a high."