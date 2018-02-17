Dog "fur-riendly" cinema opens in South Wales

The first "dog friendly cinema" in Wales is opening in Swansea.

Cinema & Co on Castle Street are opening their doors to canines on Saturday 17th February which coincides with the Chinese New Year of the Dog.

The first screening will see owners and pooches watching the Disney classic 'Homeward Bound'.

The event has been organised by the founder of the 'Dog Furiendly website', which helps owners to find animal friendly businesses in Wales.

Adele Pember started the site as her dog Charlie struggled with separation anxiety: "We are welcoming dogs of all shapes and sizes to be a part of this dog friendly cinema.

"Dog friendly cinema screenings have captured cinema-goers in London and Glasgow, so we're super excited to bring something like it to Wales."

Anna Redfern, Proprietor of Cinema & Co Swansea said: "We are excited to open up the cinema to our furry friends and hope they find our venue as comfortable and relaxing as our humans do."