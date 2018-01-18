Meghan Markle wears Welsh inspired outfit on trip to Cardiff

Meghan Markle picked a Welsh brand for her trip to Cardiff - wearing a pair of trousers by The Hiut Denim Company.

The firm is based in Cardigan in West Wales, and was set up in a former denim factory which closed after 35 years, leaving 400 people unemployed.

The firm says on its website: "That's why we have started The Hiut Denim Company. To bring manufacturing back home.

"To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town."

The company, which said it has a confidentiality agreement with its clients and was waiting to hear from Kensington Palace before commenting, said it had been inundated with calls since Ms Markle's appearance.

Ms Markle's trousers are thought to be the black Dina skinny fit - high-waist jeans which cost £175 and are available to be shipped from March onwards - although they will now be expected to sell out.

The American star also wore a long, black £1,350 Stella McCartney tie detail coat with peak lapels, a V-neckline and oversized waist tie.

Ms Markle was carrying a £295 DeMellier Mini Venice handbag in green Forest Grain colour, and was wearing Tabitha Simmons Kiki Boots.

Underneath her coat, Ms Markle wore a smart off-the-shoulder jacket with a textured yarn-dyed plaid by Theory.