Cardiff Blues condemn beer throwing fan

18 September 2017, 18:33

Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Blues say they're investigating after a fan threw beer towards a match official.

The spectator was thrown out of the Arms Park during Saturday night's defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

A spokesperson for the region said: "Cardiff Blues are aware of the incident involving a supporter during Saturday night's Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors."

"Under no circumstances do Cardiff Blues condone such behaviour and the spectator was swiftly and efficiently located and ejected from Cardiff Arms Park.

"The club are now conducting a thorough investigation.

"Once investigations are concluded the appropriate action will be taken."

Trending on Heart

Craig David and Lorraine Kelly Had A Big Night Out

Craig David Reveals He And Lorraine Kelly Once Partied Until The Wee Hours
Sky Q quiz play buzz

This TV Habits Quiz Determines Exactly What Kind Of Parent You Are
Derren Brown Underground Show 2017

Derren Brown Reveals Why His Mind-Bending Tricks Have Got Him Into A LOT Of Trouble!
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Revealed The Traumatic Truth Behind Why She Quit I'm A Celeb

Latest News

See more Latest News

Full list of Ryanair's cancelled flights

Brexit to bring weaker economy and higher inflation, Bank of England warns

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs time to adapt at Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News