Cardiff Blues condemn beer throwing fan

Cardiff Blues say they're investigating after a fan threw beer towards a match official.

The spectator was thrown out of the Arms Park during Saturday night's defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

A spokesperson for the region said: "Cardiff Blues are aware of the incident involving a supporter during Saturday night's Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors."

I presume this complete and utter cockwomble is complaining about the quality of ale. Chuck the clown out. pic.twitter.com/qU8gAEeags — Chris Kirwan (@c_kirwan) September 16, 2017

"Under no circumstances do Cardiff Blues condone such behaviour and the spectator was swiftly and efficiently located and ejected from Cardiff Arms Park.

"The club are now conducting a thorough investigation.

"Once investigations are concluded the appropriate action will be taken."