Cardiff boss: Calling off Derby game "scandalous"

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock labelled the postponing of his side's clash at Derby as "scandalous" and a "disgrace".

The Premier League hopefuls were due to meet the Rams in a lunchtime kick-off at Pride Park, where a win would have taken them back to within three points of Championship leaders Wolves.

However, the return of the 'Beast from the East' meant the match was called off at 8.15 on Sunday morning following overnight snow.

Conditions country-wide improved as the day went on, but Warnock was not happy.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "I'm very disappointed. I'm not overly surprised. When I heard (Derby manager) Gary (Rowett's) remarks earlier in the week about 'if we can't get over this weekend's injury crisis with this game we should be all right after the event'.

"We came up yesterday and obviously the snow, but I think it's a disgrace quite frankly. You look at games two weeks ago, against Fulham here, and you look on the website, all the Derby fans are saying it was 10 times worse. There were ploughs and snow ploughs.

"There's nothing here, the car parks are clear, all the shops are open."

Derby said the clash had been postponed due to Pride Park and its surrounding areas being unsafe for "supporters, staff and officials".

But Warnock said: "I think we have some of our fans outside who have travelled, some Derby fans who have come from miles away and you see all the comments, but I'm sorry, I can't accept that today.

"Safety? We've come from the middle of the countryside on the coach and the roads have been perfectly all right so I just don't know where they're coming from with this. It leaves a sour taste.

"I think it's scandalous."

The EFL said in a statement the decision was made "first thing this morning following discussions between Derby County, Derbyshire Police and the local Safety Advisory Group."

It added that it was "satisfied from the information shared that these were the reasons the match was postponed" and would be giving Cardiff the chance to respond with additional information.

Derby have been contacted for comment.