Swansea's Leroy Fer has red card overturned

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer has seen his red card from Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves overturned on appeal, the Football Association has announced.

Dutchman Fer was dismissed in the 67th minute at Molineux following a foul on Helder Costa, which referee Anthony Taylor had viewed as violent conduct.

However, the Premier League club lodged a bid for the red card to be rescinded, along with the three-match suspension.

An FA spokesperson confirmed following the successful appeal, Fer would now be able to play against Newcastle at St James' Park, where the Swans will continue their battle to stay in the Premier League.

"Leroy Fer will be available for Swansea's next three games after an independent regulatory commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Wolves on Saturday January 6," an FA spokesperson said via Twitter.