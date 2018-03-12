Beyonce and Jay Z kick off OTR II tour in Wales
12 March 2018, 14:48
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced they will kick off their first joint tour, in four years in Wales!
|6th June
|Cardiff
|Principality Stadium
|9th June
|Glasgow
|Hampden Park
|13th June
|Manchester
|Etihad Stadium
|15th June
|London
|London Stadium
The tour will head to Glasgow, Manchester, and London before dates across Europe, and North America in July.
The news was announced on Queen B's instagram with a video of the stars posing together.