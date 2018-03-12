Beyonce and Jay Z kick off OTR II tour in Wales

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced they will kick off their first joint tour, in four years in Wales!

The On the Run Part 2 (OTR II) tour will start at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 6th June.

The couple last performed together for six weeks with the ON THE RUN tour in 2014.

6th June Cardiff Principality Stadium 9th June Glasgow Hampden Park 13th June Manchester Etihad Stadium 15th June London London Stadium

The tour will head to Glasgow, Manchester, and London before dates across Europe, and North America in July.

The news was announced on Queen B's instagram with a video of the stars posing together.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Tickets for the date in Cardiff will go on sale on 23rd March 2018.