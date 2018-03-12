Beyonce and Jay Z kick off OTR II tour in Wales

12 March 2018, 14:48

Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced they will kick off their first joint tour, in four years in Wales!

The On the Run Part 2 (OTR II) tour will start at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 6th June.
 
The couple last performed together for six weeks with the ON THE RUN tour in 2014.
 
6th June     Cardiff     Principality Stadium
9th June     Glasgow     Hampden Park
13th June     Manchester     Etihad Stadium
15th June     London     London Stadium

The tour will head to Glasgow, Manchester, and London before dates across Europe, and North America in July.

The news was announced on Queen B's instagram with a video of the stars posing together.

 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

 

 
Tickets for the date in Cardiff will go on sale on 23rd March 2018.

