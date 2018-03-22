Devon and Cornwall Police told to make improvements

Devon and Cornwall police have been rated as "requires improvement" int he latest HMICFRS "PEEL" report.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has released a report of Devon and Cornwall Police’s ‘Effectiveness’ in policing.

It's part of the ‘PEEL’ process and examines areas such as preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, investigating crime and reducing reoffending, protecting vulnerable people and tackling serious and organised crime.

The report highlights some areas where the force needs to make improvements:

Investigating crime and reducing reoffending

Protecting vulnerable people

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said "I am firmly committed to ensuring the most vulnerable and those needing the most dedicated police support in a time of need get the service they deserve.

"We have to focus our resources to ensure threat, risk and harm are our core considerations with victims at the forefront of everything we do".

Five areas are covered in the report; HMICFRS has rated Devon and Cornwall police as "good" at preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour and tackling serious and organised crime.

Chief Constable Sawyer said: "We know the public of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are confident in their local police force, in fact latest figures show we have very high levels of confidence.

"In the most recent Crime Survey for England & Wales on public confidence "Devon and Cornwall Police ranks fourth in community engagement, and second in police dealing with community priorities. This shows we are engaged with our local communities.

"We want to reduce reoffending from criminals and prevent people becoming involved in crime – the early intervention pilot to tackle those involved in crime at the earliest possible point, introduced by the Force and Police and Crime Commissioner, shows progress in this area."

Out of 43 Forces across the country, Devon and Cornwall police have the fifth lowest crime levels per head of population, despite the summer residing population being six times the resident population.

You can read the full report here and Devon and Cornwall's full response to it here