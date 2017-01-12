EXCLUSIVE: Inventor Can Power 30 Million Homes

Play Joseph Toland tells us about Jetstream lagoons 01:55

Joseph Toland says his creation can give 24 hour power - if it's used in tidal lagoon sites in the Severn Estuary.

The Jetstream lagoon works in a similar way as tidal lagoons, but instead uses Cornish made pumps along a long curved wall.

This speeds up the tidal flow by up to 25%, creating more kinetic energy.

The water is pumped over the walls and into a duo lagoon complex, with two turbine houses.

It can work with the ebb and flow of the tide, to create energy 24 hours a day.

It's quite a complicated process - you can watch a video about it here .

There are several tidal lagoon sites earmarked in the Severn Estuary, and Joseph Toland says if this technology was used on all of them, it'd produce enough energy to power 30 million homes.

The lagoon site near Bridgewater alone could power 12 million homes.

It's being tested in Hayle this year, and Joseph is working with a pump company in Bude.

It's also got massive solar panels on top - to harness even more energy.

Joseph's in talks with the government about the technology and has also been nominated for a prestigious environmental prize - the Zayed Future Energy Prize.