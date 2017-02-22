Four of UK's Best Beaches in South West

Hate Crime Spikes After Brexit Vote
Hate crime in Devon and Cornwall rises by 63% since EU referendum
Cornwall's Fistral beach in Newquay has been named as second in the list of the top 10 UK beaches.
The popular surfing beach was also named as the eleventh best in Europe.
Porthminster and Perranporth also make the list, as well as Woolacombe in Devon.
The rankings were based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor over the past 12 months.
The number one beach in the world was named as Baia do Sancho in Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago, while Europe's top destination is La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain.
The top 10 beaches in the UK according to TripAdvisor are:
1. Weymouth Beach, Dorset
2. Fistral Beach, Cornwall
3. St Brelade's Bay Beach, Jersey
4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris
5. Woolacombe Beach, Devon
6. Porthminster Beach, Cornwall
7. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset
8. Rhossili Bay, Swansea
9. Perranporth Beach, Cornwall
10. Hengistbury Head, Dorset
Hate crime in Devon and Cornwall rises by 63% since EU referendum
It's as people in the South West take part in the biggest 'Nurdle' hunt across the country.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse will host the first Truth Project sessions in the South West
A man who was hit by a car and left for dead speaks for the first time to Heart.
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments