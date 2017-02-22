Four of UK's Best Beaches in South West

Fistral Beach Takeover

Cornwall's Fistral beach in Newquay has been named as second in the list of the top 10 UK beaches.

The popular surfing beach was also named as the eleventh best in Europe. 

Porthminster and Perranporth also make the list, as well as Woolacombe in Devon. 

The rankings were based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor over the past 12 months. 

The number one beach in the world was named as Baia do Sancho in Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago, while Europe's top destination is La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain.

The top 10 beaches in the UK according to TripAdvisor are:

1. Weymouth Beach, Dorset

2. Fistral Beach, Cornwall

3. St Brelade's Bay Beach, Jersey 

4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris

5. Woolacombe Beach, Devon 

6. Porthminster Beach, Cornwall 

7. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset 

8. Rhossili Bay, Swansea 

9. Perranporth Beach, Cornwall 

10. Hengistbury Head, Dorset

