Nominate your snow hero

#SnowHeroes of #StormEmma 00:52

Devon and Cornwall Police want to thank our snow heroes.

At the beginning of March, Storm Emma and the Beast from the East hit us, causing chaos on our roads and cutting off some rural communities.

Calls went out for 4x4 drivers to help transport doctors and nurses to hospitals, and people responded in their droves.

Now Devon and Cornwall police say they want to thank the selfless people who helped their communities deal with the snow.

If you know of someone who gave their time to help, no matter how big or small their efforts, please nominate them on the Devon and Cornwall Police website https://www.dc.police.uk/SnowHeroes

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 25 March 2018.

Nominees will receive a letter of recognition from Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer.

Those chosen for special commendation will be invited to a day "behind the blue line" at Police Headquarters in Exeter.