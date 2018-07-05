The NHS turns 70

Our NHS turns 70 today (5th July) and people across Devon and Cornwall are celebrating .

On the 5th July 1948, the National Health Service was launched.

To mark the occasion places like Smeatons tower in Plymouth, Exeter Cathedral, Camborne and Redruth Community hospital and the biomes at the Eden project will be lit up in blue to celebrate.

A campaign group in Cornwall "Save Our NHS" is delivering birthday cards to hospitals and GP Surgeries, which have been signed by hundreds of people, giving well wishes and thanks to our NHS staff.

The group is calling for 20% extra funding for our health service by 2020, saying it's struggling to cope with high pressure.

A recent poll suggests more than 60% of people would be willing to pay more tax to help keep the NHS.

A national awards ceremony to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS has seen a nurse from Plymouth honoured.

Sian Dennison, Head of Nursing (Cancer and End of Life) was given the Excellence in Cancer care awards at a ceremony in London, after being nominated by MP Johnny Mercer, Gary Streeter MP and MP Luke Pollard.

A panel of regional judges chose the shortlist from nearly 800 nominations.

Children at Rainbow Day Nursery, for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust have also ben celebrating the birthday and have made a video sending their best wishes to doctors and nurses.