Zero Tolerance to Drivers Using Mobile Phones

Four of UK's Best Beaches in South West
Four of the best beaches in the UK - according to Tripadvisor - are in Devon and Cornwall.
THINK! Don't use mobile phones while driving
Devon and Cornwall Police say they're taking a zero tolerance approach to drivers using mobile phones.
From 1st March 2017, penalties for drivers caught using a mobile phone will double, to six points on your license and a £200 fine.
Your case could also go to court and you could be disqualified from driving.
For new drivers it could mean losing their license, and drivers will no longer be offered the chance of going on an awareness course.
Figures show you are four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile device while driving - and that momentary distraction could have devastating consequences.
Nationally, in 2015, 22 people were killed, due to the direct use of a mobile phone whilst driving.
Roads Policing Inspector for Devon and Cornwall Police, Richard McLellan says "it's a momentary distraction - that split second is all it takes for something to go horribly wrong".
The advice from Devon and Cornwall police is:
Here's what happened when our reporter Lucy Wilson went out with Devon and Cornwall Police for the "My Red Thumb" campaign last year.
Hate crime in Devon and Cornwall rises by 63% since EU referendum
It's as people in the South West take part in the biggest 'Nurdle' hunt across the country.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse will host the first Truth Project sessions in the South West
