Zero Tolerance to Drivers Using Mobile Phones

Devon and Cornwall Police say they're taking a zero tolerance approach to drivers using mobile phones.

From 1st March 2017, penalties for drivers caught using a mobile phone will double, to six points on your license and a £200 fine.

Your case could also go to court and you could be disqualified from driving.

For new drivers it could mean losing their license, and drivers will no longer be offered the chance of going on an awareness course.

Figures show you are four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile device while driving - and that momentary distraction could have devastating consequences.

Nationally, in 2015, 22 people were killed, due to the direct use of a mobile phone whilst driving.

Roads Policing Inspector for Devon and Cornwall Police, Richard McLellan says "it's a momentary distraction - that split second is all it takes for something to go horribly wrong".

The advice from Devon and Cornwall police is:

Switch off your mobile device before you set off so you are not tempted to use it.

Don't make or answer calls when you are driving.

It is illegal to use a hand-held device when driving, even if you've stopped at traffic lights, are in a traffic jam or driving slowly in a car park.

No conversation, text message or online post is more important than a person's life.

