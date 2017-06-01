This Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Makeup Kit Is A Chocoholic's Dream

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
The golden ticket fo all things makeup has finally arrived...Willy Wonka style.
When it comes to fun-themed beauty products, Storybook cosmetics never fail to amaze us.
From their Game of Thrones-themed makeup to their Harry Potter brushes, beauty fans everywhere have been able to get their film and TV fix.
Now the boutique cosmetics brand are back with a palette inspired by Roald Dahl's most popular book: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The brand are yet to give away any real details, but from what we can see their collaboration is with the Roald Dahl estate.
What's most exciting about the palette, is we know it's going to feature a highly-pigmented, glittery gold eye shadow, which was perfectly presented in Golden Ticket form.
How cute?
The palette is to be packaged in a box that resembles a book, complete with a fantastic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory illustrated cover.
Sadly, not much more has been given away about this palette but Storybook Cosmetics announced yesterday that their followers should "stay tuned for more sweet updates in the next few weeks".
We can't wait!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments