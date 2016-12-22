This Daughter Did A Stunning Make Over On Her Mother Who Had Chemotherapy

By Alice Westoby

This beauty blogger did a make over on her mother who has been through chemotherapy and she looks incredible.

Nadina Iona is a beauty blogger and pretty damn good at make up.

Her Instagram is full of beautiful make up looks created by her for her 22,000 followers and its mostly full of lip tutorials with some crazy colours and creations.

But recently Nadina turned her make up talents to something different and gave her mother a stunning makeover.

However her mother has sadly been going through chemotherapy and as a result has lost her hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. Nadine created a special video showing how its possible using make up to bring these features back with a natural make up look.

 

 

My warrior CLICK THE LINK IN BIO for FULL VIDEO Here I leave you a very special video I made with the collaboration of my mother. In this tutorial I show you how to do a makeup for a chemo patient. I hope you enjoy it! . Products I used: 1. @urbandecaycosmetics : Naked Basics #palette - Naked2/Faint. 2. @makeupforeverofficial : 11 Foundation Palette - P6. 3. @nivea_es : Cellular anti-age #cream and @hadalabo_korea : #Hyaluronic Acid Lotion. 4. #Makeupforever : 11 #Foundation Palette - 5W + 6W. 5. @anastasiabeverlyhills : Moonchild Glow Kit - Pink Heart. 6. #Urbandecay : Vice 4 Palette - Framed/Bitter/Delete. 7. @lagirlcosmetics : Pro Conceal - Orange. 8. @mywunderbrow : Coverproof Foundation - Light. 9. Make Up Forever : 11 Foundation Palette - 8W. 10. @missha.official : Glam Silky Body Balm - Glittering Gold. 11. @rcmamakeup : No-color #Powder. 12. #AnastasiaBeverlyHills : #Contour Kit - Fawn. 13: @whoisshecosmetics : Lip Composite - Natalie. @allmodernmakeup @makeup_clips @videosfashions @hudabeauty #mua #makeup #makeuptransformation #beauty #fashion #strong #women #love #warrior #cancer #recovery #chemo #quimio #tutorial #transformation #mom #quimioterapia #siemprefuerte #iloveyou

A video posted by Nadina Ioana (@nadina_ioana) onDec 3, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

 

 

A photo posted by Nadina Ioana (@nadina_ioana) onDec 10, 2016 at 5:07am PST

A photo posted by Nadina Ioana (@nadina_ioana) onDec 10, 2016 at 5:07am PST

 

She also took into consideration the products used and made sure to use make up that is suitable for sensitive skin as well as moisturisers and primers so her mother's skin did't get too dry underneath the cosmetics.

And we think you'll agree, the result is incredible...

 

 

A photo posted by Nadina Ioana (@nadina_ioana) onDec 4, 2016 at 1:23am PST

A photo posted by Nadina Ioana (@nadina_ioana) onDec 4, 2016 at 1:23am PST

Here are the products she used:

Eyeshadow - Urban Decay's Naked Palette

Moisturiser - Nivea Cellular anti-age cream

Foundation - Make Up Forever Foundation Palette

Highlighter - Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit

Contour - Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit in Fawn

Her mother looks absolutely radiant! And Nadina truly made her mothers natural beauty shine through with the careful choice of make up.

