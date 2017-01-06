Channel Your Inner Little Mermaid With These Aquarium Nails

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Ever dreamed about being Ariel and splashing about all day in the ocean? Well this is the closest thing to it!
You can make like the flame-haired Disney mermaid and play at being a real-life Ariel with this incredible new nail trend.
As beauty trends get more and more intriguing, this one definitely takes the crown for most inspiring nail trend of 2017 yet!
So how does it work? Well it's basically the art of capturing glitter and liquid inside your nails so that they moves around and leave you mesmerised for hours!
Okay, so we can't promise it will get you your very own Prince Eric, but they might help!
Ariel's sure impressed!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments