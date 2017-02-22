Britain's Best Beach Has Been Revealed! And It's One Of Europe's Best Too

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Has your local beach made it into the list of 2017's best beaches in Britain?
It's common to hear people moan about the 'Great British Summer' but we should ALL be proud that Britain is home to some the best beaches in Europe!
The top ten beaches in the UK have been named and the number one coastal location has even made it into Europe's top ten as discovered by TripAdvisor....
The traditional seaside spot in Dorset has won the crown of Britain's best beach this year!
And the rest of the line up...
2. Fistral Beach, Newquay, Cornwall
3. St Brelade's Bay Beach, St Brelade, Jersey
4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Scotland
5. Woolacombe Beach, Woolacombe, Devon
6. Porthminster Beach, St Ives, Cornwall
7. Bournemouth Beach, , Bournemouth, Dorset
8. Rhossili Bay, Rossili, Wales
9. Perranporth Beach, Perranporth, Cornwall
10. Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth, Dorset
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments