Britain's Best Beach Has Been Revealed! And It's One Of Europe's Best Too

Has your local beach made it into the list of 2017's best beaches in Britain?

It's common to hear people moan about the 'Great British Summer' but we should ALL be proud that Britain is home to some the best beaches in Europe!

The top ten beaches in the UK have been named and the number one coastal location has even made it into Europe's top ten as discovered by TripAdvisor....

1. Weymouth Beach, Weymouth, Dorset

The traditional seaside spot in Dorset has won the crown of Britain's best beach this year!

And the rest of the line up...

2. Fistral Beach, Newquay, Cornwall

3. St Brelade's Bay Beach, St Brelade, Jersey

4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Scotland

5. Woolacombe Beach, Woolacombe, Devon

6. Porthminster Beach, St Ives, Cornwall

7. Bournemouth Beach, , Bournemouth, Dorset

8. Rhossili Bay, Rossili, Wales

9. Perranporth Beach, Perranporth, Cornwall

10. Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth, Dorset

So there's no excuse for not taking a trip to the British coast this summer - we should be proud of our beaches!