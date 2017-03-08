It's International Women's Day 2017 and the celebrities are posting tributes to the female role models in their lives.

The idea behind the day is to celebrate the female population and to encourage everyone to work together to make the world a more equal place between the sexes.

From Holly Willoughby to David Beckham, these are the celebrities showing their appreciation for the females in their lives.

Holly Willoughby gave a shout out to her mum, her daughter and her niece

My daughter, my niece and my mother... follow her lead! My ultimate woman on #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onMar 8, 2017 at 1:38am PST

David Beckham reminds us that it's not women who should celebrate IWD.

He posted that he takes inspiration from his wife Victoria, and their daughter Harper.

Happy Women's Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) onMar 8, 2017 at 2:32am PST



And even used to his wife's band's motto of 'Girl Power' to describe this beautiful photograph.

International women's day ... All about girl power #womensday A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) onMar 8, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Giovanna Fletcher: because naming one woman isn't enough

Bindi Irwin takes inspiration from the strongest woman she knows; her mum.

The eldest daughter of the late Steve Irwin has grown up with her mum taking control, ever since her dad died.

To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever. #internationalwomensday A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) onMar 7, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

Bill Gates wants young girls to feel inspired to take on a male dominated industry

The owner and founder of Microsoft reminds us that men can celebrate equality too.

We want young inventors and innovators to feel unstoppable. I love these girls’ ambition and curiosity. #IWD https://t.co/crRHyoiesc — Bill Gates (@BillGates) 7 March 2017

And Scarlett Moffat gives us the ultimate inspiration with one quote:

Who's your female inspiration?