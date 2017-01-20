January Blues? Huge Savings Means The Time To Book A Luxurious Holiday Is NOW

With travel companies cutting the price of their flights and hotels, this is OFFICIALLY the best time to beat the January Blues.

There's nothing worse than wrapping up in a winter coat and fending off the flu following an action-packed Christmas.

While settling back into work and pinching the pennies might be the number one cause for January Blues, the first month of the year doesn't have to be the most depressing time of the year.

Transport your mind to sunnier climates and book yourself on a getaway with these huge savings on flights and hotels.

Hotels

Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa is offering up to 30% off!

Yep if you fancy yourself a relaxing getaway to Turkey, you could bag yourself a room from as little as £52.50 a night for a minimum four night weekend stay.

The extremely luxurious resort is located in Dalaman, a beautiful region located on the remote south-western coast of Turkey, which boasts fantastic weather year-round! So it's the perfect pick for a winter vacation.

The Hilton Dalaman welcomes families, friends, couples and groups so you'll find something to suit you.

This deal runs until the end of February!

Fancy a Staycation?

If you fancy heading for warmer climates somewhere closer to home, then Secret Escapes have a range of luxurious British getaways in scenic locations such as Cornwall and Dorset.

From British stately homes to quaint little cottages, you can bag yourself a getaway from as little as £99!

Flights

Emirates Hello 2017 Fare Sale

If a trip to the Middle East and beyond is on your bucket list this summer, Emirates have launched their "Hello 2017" fare sale, slashing the flight prices on business and leisure destinations including flights to Dubai from £299, Glasgow to Hanoi from £449 and Manchester to Sydney from £679.

Virgin Atlantic Winter Sale

Virgin Atlantic are offering big savings with a range of flights to your favourite worldwide destinations from Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Glasgow.

Fancy jetting off to Dubai? Bag yourself a return from as little as £299. Or if you simply fancy taking a gamble you could jet off to Las Vegas and try your hand at the roulette tables with fares starting at £559 for a return.