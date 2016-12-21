Whacky Hair Trend Takes Christmas Hair Styling To A Whole New Level!

Video First Dates Re-Enacted Love Actually For Christmas And Left Us Weak At The Knees
Christmas came early for First Dates fans, as Sam and CiCi re-enacted THAT iconic movie scene...
Tis the season to be jolly and boy do these stylish Instagrammers know it too!
Forget the sparkly sequin dresses and the velvet trousers, because this year it's all about the HAIR!
Yes, the focus is firmly on the head this festive season.
Holiday hair doesn't come much better than this, as everyone from kids to grown women have proven through sharing their snaps on the photo sharing site Instagram.
Right, better get the tinsel you then!
We wonder whether he'll be using THAT Cockney accent again alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep...
10 years later and child actress Abigail Breslin is still beauty pageant worthy.
So you think you know Christmas eh? Take the test to find out if you know your Grinches from your Home Alones...
