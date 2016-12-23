This Is What Your Quality Street Could Have Looked Like This Christmas

A Jaffa chocolate sweet and Almond toffees have been revealed as plans for the original tin over 80 years ago.

It doesn't matter how much you eat on Christmas Day, you can always find room to stomach a bunch of chocolates from the Quality Street tin.

We all have our favourite too, whether it's the chocolate triangle, the fudge finger or toffee penny, but unseen illustrations from the 1930's show a very different looking selection of sweets on offer.

Turns out the famed assortment of chocolates looked very different from the ones we have today, and newly released pictures from Nestlé show the original sketches from Lord Mackintosh himself explaining exactly how he wanted them to look.

It all started with eight bullet points titled ‘Plan for Quality Street’, sent on December 12 1935.

This plan outlined everything from the shape and design of the tin to advertising. From there, Mackintosh began sketching away designs for 18 different chocolates to be included in the selection.

Just five of those are still in the tin and have become our favourites today, such as Toffee Penny, Toffee Finger, Green Triangle, Caramel Swirl and The Purple One.

However, original sketches show some surprising additions including a Jaffa Chocolate Toffee, which would have consisted of Sultanas mixed with toffee and covered with orange milk chocolate, as well as Almond Toffee and Chocolate Toffee Crispets made with crispy cereal, toffee and chocolate.

The blue prints also had clear instructions from Lord Mackintosh to make the chocolates a "sensory feast" with exciting wrappers and a tin that we would want to use over and over again.

The ORIGINAL Quality Street chocolate line-up from the 1930's: