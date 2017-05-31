Customer Lowri Byrne has slammed clothing store H&M after she was left with no choice but to ask for a size 18 dress, after she was left struggling to breath in a size 12 - her actual dress size.

We've all been there, right? Trying on clothes in a changing room, only to find yourself horrified because you can't even fit into your dress size. And we don't mean that you're size is a little tight, we mean that your size won't even do up. It's heartbreaking.

One shopper has taken in upon herself to take this exact issue up with H&M after she was left asking the assistant for a size 18 dress, despite being a size 12.

Swansea based Lowri Byrne, a 22-year-old student, shared her experience on the store's Facebook page. She wrote: "Please sort your sizes out because this is absolutely ridiculous!

"I'm a size 12 and small busted and today in a H&M store I had to ask if this dress came in a size 18 (it didn't...). The dress I have on in these photos is a size 16, and I could barely breathe.

"Not only was this annoying because I wanted to buy this dress, but so many women take what size dress they buy to heart. If I was one of these girls (thankfully I'm not) requesting a size 18 dress would seriously devastate me!

"When I asked if this dress came in a 18 the store assistant said ‘Ahh yeah you have to go up a couple of sizes with these’. A couple?!? Going up three to four sizes surely should make you realise that you need to seriously sort out sizing!!!"

It turns out that Lowri is not alone.

Since she uploaded the photos of her squeezing into the tiny dress to Facebook last week, her post has attracted over 2,300 likes, over 360 comments and well over 200 shares.

A spokesperson for the H&M said: "H&M’s sizes are global and the sizes offered in the UK are the same in all the 66 markets in which we operate in and online. As there is no global mandatory sizing standard, sizes will differ between brands and different markets.

"Our dedicated, in-house sizing department works according to an average of the sizes and measurements suggested by the markets we operate in. H&M sizes are continually reviewed by our in-house sizing department."