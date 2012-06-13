What shoes reveal about your personality

American psychology researchers say the shoes you wear tell a lot about your personality. We applied this theory to celebs.

What Do Your Shoes Say About You?

According to US researchers the shoes you wear say a lot about your personality...find out what...

Style, colour and condition of your footwear tells more about you that you may think.

American psychologists have found that shoes speak volumes about those who wear them.

Love ankle boots? Then it's likely that your personality is a tad aggressive. However if you like wearing 6 inch heels that are hard to walk in, you are likely to be a very calm person, according to the study.

If you love old trainers and battered boots you are likely to be a liberal thinker and if you go for boring footwear researchers suggest you may have a difficult time forming relationships.

Psychologists also concluded that only few people wear styles that don't match their personality. No wonder women often look at men's shoes!