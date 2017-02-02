Don't Panic But... Bird's Eye Fish Fingers Are SHRINKING In Size!

There's something fishy going on here.

You have got to be 'codding' us!

Fish Finger lovers are set to be dealt a heavy blow as the Bird's Eye favourite is set to shrink in size, even though the price will remain the same.

Yep, you heard us right.

We've just about got over the harsh reality of a smaller Terry's Chocolate Orange and a shrinking Quality Street tin over the Christmas period, and now our favourite comfort food is being tarnished!

A regular 12 pack of the Bird's Eye staple will see two fish fingers bumped off, in favour of just ten, causing chaos for sarnie fans everywhere.

Everyone knows that you need at least three fingers per sandwich, but with the new sum, we'll only be able to get three sandwiches out of a pack instead of four!

What's more, we'll have one measly fish finger left over!

What the heck are we supposed to do with that?!

Just to rub salt in the wound, the price will STILL be £2.50!

Why is this happening? Well apparently fish fingers are the latest victim of “shrinkflation”, where manufacturers reduce packet sizes and keep costs the same, blaming Brexit for putting up prices due to the weak pound.

Oh god! Could this get any worse?