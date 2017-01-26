Would You Order Britain's Most EXPENSIVE Takeaway Costing £950?

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
How much would you splash out on a night in? This take away could set you back nearly a GRAND.
In the winter months we all fancy the odd night in on the sofa with a takeaway treat.
Even though this can feel indulgent, we bet your local Indian restaurant isn't even half as expensive as this new dish available on delivery app, Deliveroo.
Thanks to a new pop up restaurant in London called The Drama Kitchen, the most decadent and luxurious home delivery dish ever created is now available to order.
And it will only set you back £950!
So what makes it SO expensive?
The dish, named the Billionaire, is a cross between mac-n-cheese and a Caesar salad and its ingredients include Scottish lobsters, black truffle, Kavalan whiskey, caviar and edible 23 carat gold leaf.
The dish was inspired by new Sky Atlantic programme 'Billions' which is part of a menu that aims to embody popular TV drama series.
Other dishes include one based on Game of Thrones and one based on Twin Peaks.
If you think you can stretch your purse strings that far and live in the London areas of Battersea, Wandsworth and Clapham then The Billionaire is available to you lucky folk now.
Or you can order a less decadent version of The Billionaire which is far less expensive!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments