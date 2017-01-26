Would You Order Britain's Most EXPENSIVE Takeaway Costing £950?

How much would you splash out on a night in? This take away could set you back nearly a GRAND.

In the winter months we all fancy the odd night in on the sofa with a takeaway treat.

Even though this can feel indulgent, we bet your local Indian restaurant isn't even half as expensive as this new dish available on delivery app, Deliveroo.

Thanks to a new pop up restaurant in London called The Drama Kitchen, the most decadent and luxurious home delivery dish ever created is now available to order.

And it will only set you back £950!

So what makes it SO expensive?

The dish, named the Billionaire, is a cross between mac-n-cheese and a Caesar salad and its ingredients include Scottish lobsters, black truffle, Kavalan whiskey, caviar and edible 23 carat gold leaf.

The dish was inspired by new Sky Atlantic programme 'Billions' which is part of a menu that aims to embody popular TV drama series.

Other dishes include one based on Game of Thrones and one based on Twin Peaks.

If you think you can stretch your purse strings that far and live in the London areas of Battersea, Wandsworth and Clapham then The Billionaire is available to you lucky folk now.

Or you can order a less decadent version of The Billionaire which is far less expensive!

As for the rest of us, it's safe to say most will be reaching for the local (and cheaper) takeaway menus this Saturday night!