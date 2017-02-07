Fancy A Job As A Professional Chocolate Taster? Here's How To Apply!

By Rume Ugen

The job dreams are made of ACTUALLY exists and here's how you can nab a role tasting Cadbury's chocolate for a living.

bruce bogtrotter chocolate

Stop everything. 

Your dream job just became available and it involves munching on creamy chocolate bars.

Mondale International, the people responsible for making the likes of Cadbury, Milka and Oreo have officially announced the opportunity to join their team as a professional chocolate taster.

Huh? Is there a catch? You ask.

Nope! No catch, you heard us right!

The role, posted on Linked In, is looking for someone who fits the following description: 

Key Responsibilities

  • Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

  • Work within a team of panellists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

  • Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

  • Be consistent in the results given.

  • Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.

  • Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Required

Qualifications

  • A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection

  • Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion

  • Eager to try new inventive products

  • A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

  • A firm grasp of the English Language

    The job will be located out of a Mondelez building in Reading and is currently advertised as ‘a part-time position, to work 7.5 hours per week Tuesday-Thursday 12:15-2.45pm.’ 

    Mondays and Fridays off? Those hours sound pretty perfect to us! 

    Head over here to apply for the role and do it quickly! We imagine they’ll be swamped with applications.

