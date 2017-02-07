Fancy A Job As A Professional Chocolate Taster? Here's How To Apply!

The job dreams are made of ACTUALLY exists and here's how you can nab a role tasting Cadbury's chocolate for a living.

Stop everything.

Your dream job just became available and it involves munching on creamy chocolate bars.

Mondale International, the people responsible for making the likes of Cadbury, Milka and Oreo have officially announced the opportunity to join their team as a professional chocolate taster.

Huh? Is there a catch? You ask.

Nope! No catch, you heard us right!

The role, posted on Linked In, is looking for someone who fits the following description:

Key Responsibilities



Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

Work within a team of panellists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

Be consistent in the results given.

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.

Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Required

Qualifications

