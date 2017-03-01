Cadbury Have Two NEW Oreo Chocolate Bars And They Sound Incredible

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Cadbury have launched two new Oreo-based chocolate bars and they sound absolutely delicious.
As if Cadbury could up their game any more, they go and make these. Thanks to America, the UK now has an Oreo obsession and the chocolatiers are doing all that they can to satisfy those needs.
Earlier this year, we brought you the news that Cadbury was bringing out an Oreo creme egg and now they've made two new chocolate bars.
Peanut butter fans can rejoice because there's now going to be a peanut butter and Oreo chocolate bar as well as a mint and Oreo number too.
Although Cadbury already have the original Oreo bar, why not create more wonderful creations?
A spokesperson for Cadbury said: "We are delighted to add these two sumptuous new flavours to the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, giving chocolate lovers even more ways to enjoy their favourite treat,’ said Joanna Dias, Brand Manager at Mondeléz International.
"Tasty and irresistible, the peanut butter variant will appeal to those who love the current peanut butter trend, while the delicious mint flavour will no doubt delight those who love a classic combination."
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Peanut Butter and Oreo Mint will be available on supermarket shelves at the end of March and both will cost £1.49.
