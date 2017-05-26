If you're sure to order a handful of that beautiful garlicky dip when you order your pizza then you might want to look away now. You have been warned.

We all know that takeaway pizza is not good for our diets, which is why we only order the greasy, doughy and cheesy meal on cheat days or when we're severely hungover. And what's Domino's pizza without copious amounts of garlic & herb dip?

If you are one of the many who smother the garlicky goodness all over your slice, or if you're known to dip your pizza in the pot, then we're about to give you some horrifying news.

If you'd like to stay blissfully unaware then look away now.



In one 100g pot of the sauce there are a whopping 675 calories.

You heard us correctly. 675 calories.

Let us put that in perspective for you. One tub of Dominoes garlic & herb sauce contains as many calories as TWO McDonald's cheeseburgers. It's also a THIRD of your daily recommended calorie intake if you're a woman.

A Domino's spokesperson told Metro : "Our Garlic & Herb Big Dip is great for sharing with family and friends, and we recommend each party size should serve at least four people. Single size pots are also available at 169 cals each.

"We’re committed to providing transparent nutritional information on our website and via our app, to enable customers to make informed decisions."

Domino's point out that there are smaller pots of sauce available for one person to consume and they contain a lot fewer calories - but who stops at one small pot?

(If you say you, then you're probably lying to yourself.)

Next time you order pizza, maybe you should think twice before gobbling down that big pot of garlic sauce. Because at the end of the day, 675 calories is a whole extra meal...