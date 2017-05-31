The Amount Of Calories In This Nando's Dip Will Shock You To The Core

There's nothing like a bit of houmous and pitta to kickstart your Nando's meal, right?

We all know that Nando's chicken probably isn't the best idea when you're trying to be healthy.

While we begrudgingly come to terms with the fact that a half chicken and chips with extra hot peri-peri sauce probably isn't going to get us bikini body ready, we had NO idea there was a calorific dark horse on the menu.

THE HOUMOUS.

Yep, if you're still reeling from the news that Domino's big Garlic and Herb Dip contains nearly 700 calories a pop, then you might want to look away now.

Turns out we've also been ignorantly fattening ourselves up on Nando's Peri-Peri Houmous, as the seemingly "light" starter contains a whopping 800 calories!

#KEats | Last hurrah! My fave Nando's hummus and pita before the long haul back. Love my hummus! #Nandos #NandosHummus #@nandosaus A post shared by Momma Makes imBento | KAYE (@momma_makes_imbento) onJul 11, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT





That’s the equivalent of eight chicken wings. Three McFlurrys and nearly three slices of Domino’s pepperoni pizza.



Of course, the dip is designed as a sharing starter as it comes with quite a bit of pitta bread for dipping, but surely we can't be the ONLY ones who have ordered a houmous bowl all to ourselves before tucking into a chicken feast?

The news comes after the horrifying truth about Domino's Big Garlic Dip, which we quite frankly would rather forget.



Picture | Domino's Instagram

In one 100g pot of the sauce there are a whopping 675 calories.

You heard us correctly. 675 calories.

Let us put that in perspective for you. One tub of Dominoes garlic & herb sauce contains as many calories as TWO McDonald's cheeseburgers. It's also a THIRD of your daily recommended calorie intake if you're a woman.

A Domino's spokesperson told Metro: "Our Garlic & Herb Big Dip is great for sharing with family and friends, and we recommend each party size should serve at least four people. Single size pots are also available at 169 cals each.

"We’re committed to providing transparent nutritional information on our website and via our app, to enable customers to make informed decisions."

Domino's point out that there are smaller pots of sauce available for one person to consume and they contain a lot fewer calories - but who stops at one small pot?

(If you say you, then you're probably lying to yourself.)

Next time you order pizza, maybe you should think twice before gobbling down that big pot of garlic sauce. Because at the end of the day, 675 calories is a whole extra meal...