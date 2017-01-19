Shoppers have been questioning why courgettes have been missing from their shelves.

Britain is in the middle of a CRISIS.

There is a courgette shortage and you might have noticed that the crunchy green vegetable has been disappearing right before our eyes!

While January has everyone reaching for the vegetables in a bid to lose any extra pounds accumulated during party season, shoppers have been at a loss as to where courgettes have been for the last few months.

Where are they?

This is a question that shoppers have been asking as of late!

First #Brexit , then #Trump , and now what appears to be a national courgette shortage! What is this waking nightmare? #nothinglefttolivefor pic.twitter.com/HhvWvpscMD — Rob Rhys Hughes (@RobRhysHughes) January 16, 2017

M&S out of courgettes AND courgetti. Aldi deputising mushrooms in the courgette section #courgettecrisis pic.twitter.com/AHxPzfk1il — Bryan Roberts (@BryanRoberts72) January 17, 2017

While some have simply blamed the rise of food trends like courgette as reason for the shortage, others claim a cold winter is responsible for the shortage.

Experts claim that courgette prices have almost quadrupled since the summer, and some supermarkets have opted to leave their shelves empty rather than pay out more money.

"The main issue is that supplies are low because of cold nights in Spain and Italy. The cold affects courgettes a lot." Jordi Vorderman, the UK distributor at Dutch vegetable supplier Valstar Holland told The Guardian.

He added: "Prices are very high – they are above £20 for a 5kg box. So what retailers are probably doing is that they are not buying at these prices and would rather go empty in the stores than buy at these silly levels. During the summer prices are between £4 and £6."

Don't worry too much, the courgette famine won't be for long, as supermarkets have assured that we will soon see them back on the shelves.