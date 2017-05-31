Domino's Are Offering A YEAR Of Free Pizza For Extraordinary People!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Think you're fantastic enough to be in with a chance to bag a year's worth of free pizza?
Imagine a world full of free pizza, unlimited pizza...for an entire YEAR.
It's the stuff that dreams are made of – really cheesy, deep pan dreams – and Domino's are willing to make it come true for some lucky folk.
Introducing the ODE! And no, we haven't spelt OBE wrong, we're talking about a different prestigious accolade all together...the Order Of The Domino's Empire.
They will be awarding ODEs to various people across the country which entitles the recipient to free domino's for a whole year!
I doughn't quite believe it. The stuff dreams are made of. Crazy cheese dreams. FREE PIZZA. FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR. Get NOMinating! https://t.co/DBip7KoPyY— Lucy Horobin (@LucyHorobin) May 31, 2017
But you can't be just ANYONE, and unlike the fabled Nando's Black Card, these aren't limited to celebs and the rich and famous. Absolutely anyone is in with a chance of bagging an ODE but you have to be nominated by somebody you know.
According to their website : "Domino's strives to deliver the power of the possible every day through extraordinary services to pizza lovers around the country.
And when people exhibit extraordinary services we will like to reward it. That’s why we have introduced the ORDER OF THE DOMINO’S EMPIRE (ODE)."
It sounds like a noble cause to us!
This year we'll be announcing the #DominosODE , an Honours List, rewarding the extraordinary with. NOMinate a friend https://t.co/8kGGsZGoMo pic.twitter.com/RNRnstQTTO— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) May 31, 2017
If you know anyone who you think deserves to be recognise for their extraordinary services to sport, entertainment, charity, or just humankind in general then nominate them.
Email Domino's at ODE@dominos.co.uk and tell them why your nominee would make a worthy recipient.
