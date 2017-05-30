You Can Now Get Boozy With Your Pet As Pawsecco Hits The Shelves

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
If your cat is your best friend then this drink might just revolutionise your Friday nights.
Okay, so it's the weekend. You're up for a drink but you just can't be bothered to leave the house, and your pals aren't willing to come to yours for a pyjama party.
So once again, it's just you and your cat on yet another Saturday night, Mr. Pickles watching you sink yet another bottle of fizz on your own.
But it doesn't have to be that way. Not any more.
Picture | Woof & Brew
Now, thanks to this new drink for pets, Mr. Pickles can join in on your boozy night in.
This bottle of pet-friendly booze is strictly for cats and dogs only. it's alcohol-free, grape-free, non-carbonated and is described by its creators as the "purrfect treat for those on four feet".
From Woof & Brew Shop, this beverage comes in two flavours: Pet-House White and Pet-House Rosé.
The white number is a blend of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and limeflower and contains water, Acidifier Lactic Acid.
The Rosé is made from the same ingredients but with added carrot for colour.
According to Woof & Brew, the "wine" has been created with "the advice of veterinary experts" so there's no need to worry about your pet best friend getting a hangover.
The Pawsecco will set you back between £2.99 and £7.49, depending on whether you bulk-buy.
Go on, treat your pet. They could be a whisker away from total happiness.
