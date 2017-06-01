Has This Restaurant Just Committed A Crime Against Pizza?!

One London restaurant has created a dish that you'll either love or hate...

Pizza making is an art form, just ask the folks of Naples, Italy, where the humble cheesy dish was conceived.

Earlier in the year, a poll revealed that the UK's favourite pizza topping is mushrooms. It was a bit of a random result, but as far as toppings go it's not too crazy - and who doesn't like mushrooms?!

But one London pizza restaurant has put a curveball into the world of pizza making and this one has people totally divided.

Yard Sale Pizza , who have restaurants in Clapton, Finsbury Park and Walthamstow, have introduced a MARMITE pizza.

Our famous cheese & @marmite pizza bread hits the spot on a Monday night! Thanks to @certifiednosh for the snap A post shared by Yard Sale Pizza (@yardsalepizza) onMay 15, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Technically it's 'Garlic Pizza Bread With Cheese And Marmite' but to all intents and purposes, it's a pizza. With. Marmite.

Now for marmite lovers, the combination of stringy cheese, juicy garlic and a doughy base would go like a dream with the controversial condiment.

But remember, you either love it or you hate it and some feel strongly towards the latter opinion!

One Facebook user had some serious words to say about it: " I think marmite is the most unedible thing i've ever tasted :)))) i don't even understand what taste it's supposed to have, it just made me sick instantaneously, it's abhorrent".

Some very strong words there.

When the pizza went viral on the social media site many users tagged their friends to share 'one of the grossest things' they've ever tasted with them - delightful!

You can't mess with perfection, and a simple cheese and tomato pizza is just that.

But the haters can hate all they want, because it seems like the opinions were skewed slightly more towards loving the sound of a marmite pizza!

One commenter said "My mouth is literally watering... Marmite with everything, you can't go wrong!" and another chimed in and tagged her friend with the caps lock still on (so they must be excited) - "OMG THIS IS THE NEXT PIZZA FLAVOUR WE MAKE!".

Well done Yard Sale, it looks like you're onto a winner!

But we want to know what you think! Vote your thoughts on a Marmite pizza in our poll below...