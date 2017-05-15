McDonald's Are Now Serving CURLY FRIES And Everyone Is Freaking Out!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Just when you thought the golden arches couldn't get any better, they offer up a new mouthwatering treat.
Any hope we had of achieving a slender summer body will be out of the window after more McDonald's chains have unveiled curly fries.
Yep, the golden arches in Japan were the first to introduce the heavenly spiral cut potatoes, and now it appears that more stores are beginning to follow suit.
We don't know what it is, but there is something that just makes a curly fries taste SO much better.
While the new addition to the menu is yet to come to the UK, The Philippines and Singapore have both added it to their menus, which gives us hope that it could be rolled out globally.
Twister Fries, are seasonal additions to the menus of Singapore and the Philippines, brought back for only a limited amount of time each year before being snatched away again.
There's no word yet as to when the rest of the world will be graced with curly fries, but we're keep our fingers and toes crossed!
