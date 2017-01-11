Not So Sweet: Fans Are Devastated By Mr Kipling's Price Hikes

First our Quality Street tins get smaller, then our Toblerone bars and now this! When will the madness stop??!

Rather worryingly for those of us who like to stuff our faces from time to time, this trend for our favourite food stuffs getting smaller and smaller, without actually getting any cheaper at the same time seems to be taking off.

Following in the footsteps of our some of our most trusted brands, fans of sweet treats will be devastated to learn that boxes of our beloved Mr Kipling fondant fancies are being shrunk to contain eight rather than nine cakes.

Nooooo!

So why this dreadfully shocking news?

Well Premiere Foods, who own Mr Kipling have blamed a rise of the price of food imports since the value of the British pound fell after Brexit.

But the bad news doesn't stop there...The price of Oxo stock cubes and Hovis bread is also expected to rise. Boo.

Plus other brands like Nestle are following this pattern too and either decreasing the size of their products, or raising the price without increasing the size.

Sad times.