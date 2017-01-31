Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
It's been a tough year for Nando's fans after the death of the churasso burger, but it's making a comeback!
If you're a Nando's fan then we have some AMAZING news for you.
The Churrasso burger is back on the menu after what has been a very bleak period without it.
Now, the hungry punters can dry their eyes, pull out their Nando’s Card and head to their nearest restaurant, as the Churrasco Burger will be returning to the menu form today for a limited time only, and just in time for Valentine's Day!
The disappearance of the deliciously succulent chicken burger understandably sent fans of the popular eaterie into mourning after it was sneakily dropped from the menu last year in favour of their tropical themed burger.
Fans everywhere began fuming at the news and took to Twitter to mourn the loss of what they described as a national treasure.
excuse me @NandosUK you can't just remove the churrasco thigh burger from your menu like that. not ok— GRACE (@gracietovell) October 17, 2016
I ALWAYS GET THIS BURGER THOUGH NO “RIP Nando's churrasco burger”https://t.co/JF3efSCraZ— Rihanna. (@ethanrih) October 20, 2016
No way has Nando's replaced that peng peng churrasco burger— p (@phoebeswaffield) October 20, 2016
@NandosUK please bring back the churrasco burger— Kia Butterfield (@kiabutterfieldx) October 20, 2016
Turns out, chicken lovers are a pretty angry bunch too, as they even started a campaign to bring the Churrasco burger back from the dead.
Well, thank god they've answered our prayers!
