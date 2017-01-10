This New Cadbury's Creme Egg Flavour Is The Chocolate Collaboration Of Our Dreams

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
There is something that little bit extra special about a Creme Egg...but believe it or not, they're about to get even better
Okay okay, so we know we're a little bit early for Easter...but WHO CARES!
Because we can barely contain our excitement over Cadbury's brand new flavours concoction!
January is so dark and dull that it needs a every little boost it can get after all.
Enter Cadbury's new coco sensation: The Oreo-flavoured egg!
Yes! One of our favourite biscuits has joined forces with the ultimate sweet treat and the result is DELICIOUS!
That treat comes in a cool plastic casing rather than foil and this time around the yummy chocolate casing can be cracked to reveal yummy Oreo cream and biscuit inside.
Although they've been available to purchase for years in Canada, this is the first time you can get your mitts on them in the UK - so what are you waiting for?!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments