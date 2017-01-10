This New Cadbury's Creme Egg Flavour Is The Chocolate Collaboration Of Our Dreams

There is something that little bit extra special about a Creme Egg...but believe it or not, they're about to get even better

Okay okay, so we know we're a little bit early for Easter...but WHO CARES!

Because we can barely contain our excitement over Cadbury's brand new flavours concoction!

January is so dark and dull that it needs a every little boost it can get after all.

Enter Cadbury's new coco sensation: The Oreo-flavoured egg!

These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. A photo posted by JunkBanter.com (@junkbanter) onJan 5, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Yes! One of our favourite biscuits has joined forces with the ultimate sweet treat and the result is DELICIOUS!

That treat comes in a cool plastic casing rather than foil and this time around the yummy chocolate casing can be cracked to reveal yummy Oreo cream and biscuit inside.

Although they've been available to purchase for years in Canada, this is the first time you can get your mitts on them in the UK - so what are you waiting for?!