The World's First Nutella Themed Café Is About To Open!

19th May 2017

The Gods have spoken and trust us when we say this chocolatey eaterie is heaven sent.

Nutella Cafe Canvas

It's an exciting day for chocoholics everywhere as the world is about to set sight on the first ever Nutella cafe.

The magical eaterie will feature a range of foods made using the popular hazelnut chocolate spread and our mouth is watering at the thought.

Unfortunately the first store will only be available in Chicago, so we'll have to book out flight tickets because something tells us it will definitely be worth the trip. 

Reports by eater.com suggested that on the 31st of May, the Nutella-themed eatery, run by chocolatiers Ferrero, will officially open in the windy city and it will feel like you’re ‘walking into a jar of Nutella’,

Of course, the menu will feature some whacky Nutella creations, and considering how inventive fans have become with the spread of the years (think Nutella on chips) our expectations are pretty high.



Weirdly there are many menu items that don’t include Nutella, such as soups and paninis, but we honestly don’t see why anyone would bother with that!

All the items on the Nutella Cafe Menu:

Crepes:

  • Nutella

  • Banana and Nutella

  • Strawberries and Nutella

  • Lemon Curd and Seasonal Berries

Gelato:

Nutella, Fior di Latte, or Affogato

The Bakery:

  • Croissant filled with Nutella

  • Warm Demi Baguette served with Nutella

  • Grilled Baguette spread with Nutella

  • Freshly Baked Muffins

  • Seasonal Fruit Crostata topped with Nutella

  • Seasonal Fruit Hand Pie drizzled with Nutella

Nutella Specialties:

  • Steel-cut oats topped with Nutella and hazelnuts

  • Hazelnut Granola and Yoghurt topped with blueberries and Nutella

  • Panzanella Fruit Salad with Yoghurt topped with Nutella and hazelnuts

  • Liege Waffle – Caramelised brioche and pearl sugar waffles served with fruit compote, Nutella, and hazelnuts

  • Buttermilk Pancakes stacked with Nutella and hazelnuts

  • Croissant French Toast with Nutella and orange zest

Nutella Delights:

  • Mocha Shortbread Cookies with fresh berries

  • Sandwich Cookies filled with Nutella

  • Panna Cotta

  • Fresh Fruit Brown Butter Cake

Family Style Nutella Fondue

With fresh fruit of assorted shortbread.

We think we've died and gone to heaven!

