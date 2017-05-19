The World's First Nutella Themed Café Is About To Open!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
The Gods have spoken and trust us when we say this chocolatey eaterie is heaven sent.
It's an exciting day for chocoholics everywhere as the world is about to set sight on the first ever Nutella cafe.
The magical eaterie will feature a range of foods made using the popular hazelnut chocolate spread and our mouth is watering at the thought.
Unfortunately the first store will only be available in Chicago, so we'll have to book out flight tickets because something tells us it will definitely be worth the trip.
Reports by eater.com suggested that on the 31st of May, the Nutella-themed eatery, run by chocolatiers Ferrero, will officially open in the windy city and it will feel like you’re ‘walking into a jar of Nutella’,
Of course, the menu will feature some whacky Nutella creations, and considering how inventive fans have become with the spread of the years (think Nutella on chips) our expectations are pretty high.
Weirdly there are many menu items that don’t include Nutella, such as soups and paninis, but we honestly don’t see why anyone would bother with that!
Crepes:
Nutella
Banana and Nutella
Strawberries and Nutella
Lemon Curd and Seasonal Berries
Gelato:
Nutella, Fior di Latte, or Affogato
The Bakery:
Croissant filled with Nutella
Warm Demi Baguette served with Nutella
Grilled Baguette spread with Nutella
Freshly Baked Muffins
Seasonal Fruit Crostata topped with Nutella
Seasonal Fruit Hand Pie drizzled with Nutella
Nutella Specialties:
Steel-cut oats topped with Nutella and hazelnuts
Hazelnut Granola and Yoghurt topped with blueberries and Nutella
Panzanella Fruit Salad with Yoghurt topped with Nutella and hazelnuts
Liege Waffle – Caramelised brioche and pearl sugar waffles served with fruit compote, Nutella, and hazelnuts
Buttermilk Pancakes stacked with Nutella and hazelnuts
Croissant French Toast with Nutella and orange zest
Nutella Delights:
Mocha Shortbread Cookies with fresh berries
Sandwich Cookies filled with Nutella
Panna Cotta
Fresh Fruit Brown Butter Cake
Family Style Nutella Fondue
With fresh fruit of assorted shortbread.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments