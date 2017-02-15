When Is Pancake Day 2017? Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
When do we get to eat pancakes? What is Shrove Tuesday? How do I make pancakes? So many questions, so here are the answers!
It's almost everyone's favourite guilt food day (apart from Christmas of course), Pancake Day!
Shrove Tuesday is the one day of the year we can all enjoy nutella slathered over a lovely pancake three times a day, or more, if we like and without a shred of guilt.
Pancake day (Shrove Tuesday) is on Tuesday 28th February this year and is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of lent, each year.
Shrove Tuesday is always the day immediately the day before Ash Wednesday.
It's date is moveable and is always determined by the date of Easter any given year. The word Shrove comes from the shrive which means to "absolve". It a day in which Christians from around the world self examine their own behaviours and religious practices before repenting during the season of Lent.
It is also a day that many indulge in the fatty foods that they may have to give up during Lent. That is why it is often called Mardi Gras instead, the French for Fat Tuesday, and more commonly in the UK, Pancake Day.
This recipe is by baking goddess, Mary Berry!
INGREDIENTS
125g plain flour
1 egg and 1 yolk
300ml milk
METHOD
Sift all the flour into the bowl making a well in the middle.
Mix together tone egg, one yolk and a little of the milk then pour into the well. Whisk with a little of the flour.
Gradually whisk in half of the remaining milk drawing in the rest of the flour from the edges of the bowl a little at a time.
Stir in the remaining milk, then cover and stand for about 30 minutes.
Heat the frying pan and brush with a little oil.
Ladle two or three tablespoons of batter into the pan and tilt so it spreads evenly.
Cook the pancakes over a medium-high heat until small holes appear in the surface, the underneath is brown and the edge begins to curl.
Loosen the pancake and turn it with a palette knife and cook the other side until golden.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments