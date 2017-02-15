When Is Pancake Day 2017? Here's Everything You Need To Know!

When do we get to eat pancakes? What is Shrove Tuesday? How do I make pancakes? So many questions, so here are the answers!

It's almost everyone's favourite guilt food day (apart from Christmas of course), Pancake Day!

Shrove Tuesday is the one day of the year we can all enjoy nutella slathered over a lovely pancake three times a day, or more, if we like and without a shred of guilt.

But when is Pancake Day 2017?

Pancake day (Shrove Tuesday) is on Tuesday 28th February this year and is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of lent, each year.

What is Shrove Tuesday?

Shrove Tuesday is always the day immediately the day before Ash Wednesday.

It's date is moveable and is always determined by the date of Easter any given year. The word Shrove comes from the shrive which means to "absolve". It a day in which Christians from around the world self examine their own behaviours and religious practices before repenting during the season of Lent.

It is also a day that many indulge in the fatty foods that they may have to give up during Lent. That is why it is often called Mardi Gras instead, the French for Fat Tuesday, and more commonly in the UK, Pancake Day.

How to make the perfect pancake

This recipe is by baking goddess, Mary Berry!

INGREDIENTS



125g plain flour

1 egg and 1 yolk

300ml milk

METHOD

Sift all the flour into the bowl making a well in the middle.

Mix together tone egg, one yolk and a little of the milk then pour into the well. Whisk with a little of the flour.

Gradually whisk in half of the remaining milk drawing in the rest of the flour from the edges of the bowl a little at a time.

Stir in the remaining milk, then cover and stand for about 30 minutes.

Heat the frying pan and brush with a little oil.

Ladle two or three tablespoons of batter into the pan and tilt so it spreads evenly.

Cook the pancakes over a medium-high heat until small holes appear in the surface, the underneath is brown and the edge begins to curl.

Loosen the pancake and turn it with a palette knife and cook the other side until golden.

And voila!

Now you can try any crazy topping you like, which do you opt for?