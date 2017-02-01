These New Type Of VEGETABLE Yoghurts Are Just Sooo Waitrose!

Would you opt for a carrot and beetroot yoghurt over your normal strawberry one?

People often mock Waitrose for their bizarre choice of products such as Ostrich eggs and edible flowers.

But could this be the product we never knew we wanted? Vegetable yoghurts!

Waitrose new range of yoghurts have some ingredients we normally wouldn't consider as an after dinner treat.

Bit the days of strawberry and apricot goodbye, introducing Pineapple, Butternut Squash and Turmeric yoghurt!

The range also feature a Carrot, Mango and Gurana yoghurt, a Kiwi, Avocado and Matcha Tea yoghurt and an Apple, Carrot, Beetroot and Ginger yoghurt.

If you fancy giving them a try they are 69p each from Waitrose stores.

We dare you to try sneaking one of those in the kids packed lunch!