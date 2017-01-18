World Gin Day Is Set To Be Bigger Than Ever In 2017!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Gin lovers rejoice! For the most important day in your calendar is back...and we know how you should be celebrating!
It's no secret that gin is currently enjoying a MASSIVE revival.
A drink that used to be reserved solely for your Great Aunt Mildred is now the coolest drink in town!
What's more, to celebrate the revival of this fabulous tipple, the UK is getting into the spirit of things with parties, festivals and cocktails galore!
Fans of the berry infused drink can get involved in everything from Juniper Festival in Edinburgh, to gin master classes and lessons in how to make the perfect gin-inspired mix.
World Gin Day itself isn't until Saturday June 10th (it always falls on the second Saturday in June).. but there's plenty to look forward to before then.
The historic day goes all the way back to 2009, when blogger Neil Houston decided to get all his mates together to celebrate the wonder that is gin.
This task was later taken over by a fellow blogger, named Emma Stokes.
Since then anybody and everybody have been getting involved via the hashtag #WorldGinDay
Ginstonbury - Birmingham
Ed Mill Gin Tasting at Munro's - Glasgow
Gin Festival - Newcastle
Southport Gin Festival - Southport
Edinburgh Juniper Festival - Edinburgh
Junipalooza - London
Gin Safaris at Mr Foggs - London
World Gin Day Garden Party at Atlas Bar - Manchester
Bath Gin Company Street Party - Bath
All-day Gin Party at Patterns - Brighton
Road Hole Gin Festival - St Andrews
The Bombay Sapphire Rooftop Retreat - London
