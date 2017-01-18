World Gin Day Is Set To Be Bigger Than Ever In 2017!

Gin lovers rejoice! For the most important day in your calendar is back...and we know how you should be celebrating!

It's no secret that gin is currently enjoying a MASSIVE revival.

A drink that used to be reserved solely for your Great Aunt Mildred is now the coolest drink in town!

What's more, to celebrate the revival of this fabulous tipple, the UK is getting into the spirit of things with parties, festivals and cocktails galore!

Fans of the berry infused drink can get involved in everything from Juniper Festival in Edinburgh, to gin master classes and lessons in how to make the perfect gin-inspired mix.

World Gin Day itself isn't until Saturday June 10th (it always falls on the second Saturday in June).. but there's plenty to look forward to before then.

So what is World Gin Day anyway?

The historic day goes all the way back to 2009, when blogger Neil Houston decided to get all his mates together to celebrate the wonder that is gin.

This task was later taken over by a fellow blogger, named Emma Stokes.

Since then anybody and everybody have been getting involved via the hashtag #WorldGinDay

Events that have taken place in past years include:

Ginstonbury - Birmingham

Ed Mill Gin Tasting at Munro's - Glasgow

Gin Festival - Newcastle

Southport Gin Festival - Southport

Edinburgh Juniper Festival - Edinburgh

Junipalooza - London

Gin Safaris at Mr Foggs - London

World Gin Day Garden Party at Atlas Bar - Manchester

Bath Gin Company Street Party - Bath

All-day Gin Party at Patterns - Brighton

Road Hole Gin Festival - St Andrews

The Bombay Sapphire Rooftop Retreat - London