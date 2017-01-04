Homeless Man Gets Given A Rare Coin While Begging Worth THOUSANDS!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
The man was on the streets of Exeter in Devon for hours begging for change and amongst donations was this incredible rare coin.
A man in Exeter was moved along from the street whilst begging by local police.
However one eagle eyed officer noted that the man had been given a rather special looking 50p coin amongst donations and wondered whether it was a rare coin commemorating the children's author, Beatrix Potter.
The officer used his phone to look into the coin further and discovered that his hunch was correct and it was indeed a special commemorative coin, one of which has been spotted on eBay selling for a whopping £10,000.
The coins were produced last April for the Royal Mind to mark the 150th anniversary of the author and designs feature her beloved characters including Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddleduck, Squirrel Nutkin and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle.
Beatrix Potter special edition coins | Picture: SWNS
We hope somebody gives him a helping hand with selling the coin to hopefully get him back on his feet.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Kylie Jenner, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments