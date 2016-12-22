WhatsApp May Be About To Give Us The Feature We've ALL Been Wanting

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Ever sent a WhatsApp message that you instantly regret and want to take back? Apparently, soon we might be able to do just that!
According to Twitter account, WABetaInfo which shares the latest WhatsApp news and rumours about whats in development on the app, there may be the possibility of going back on any dodgy sent messages that you've instantly regretted.
They shared a screen shot recently which shows options to edit an already sent message and also revoke it too!
WhatsApp is starting to work on editing messages (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) #whatsappbeta pic.twitter.com/ianEFnkbG6— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 15, 2016
If this feature happened this would seriously put an end to having to live with sending embarrassing texts while tipsy on a night out!
The only thing is, the recipient would know that you have edited the message or revoked it - so use the power wisely!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Kylie Jenner, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments