Bride Has No Bridesmaids So Asks Her Bros To Have A Pre Wedding Photoshoot!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Rebecca Abrantes didn't let having no bridesmaids stop her having a pre-wedding pamper with her friends!
Rebecca Abrantes is a 24-year-old newly wed who go married in her native Brazil last week.
Since her big day her wedding has been making headlines across social media and you'd never guess why!
Most brides have a team of girls ready to be their bridesmaids and right hand lady on their big day. Rebecca didn't have any bridesmaids as all of her closest friends are guys, and thankfully that didn't stop her from getting the wedding prep she deserved.
In an interview with boredpanda.com she said: “I came up with the idea one week before the wedding. I was looking into some “making of” pictures of brides with their gang of girls, all in robes, laughing, drinking champagne and all, and I got a bit sad because I wouldn’t be able to do anything like that”.
She studies computer engineering and is one of only four women on a course of sixty students so has some great friends that are guys and they rallied around her to give the bride-to-be a night to remember.
Scroll through some of the images below and we think you'll agree, they're priceless!
She said: "“The photoshoot was super fun. Everyone was taking shots of cheap booze and sometimes we were laughing so much that we had to take some time to recover and go on with the photos.”
“I am very happy with the photos. Sometimes I look at then and find myself laughing like crazy. But I never imagined this would become so viral”.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments