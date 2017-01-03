Children Eat HALF Of Their Daily Sugar Intake Before School

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
New data has revealed that children eat half of their daily sugar intake before 9am. Make sure you know how much of the sweet stuff is in their cereal with this handy sugar chart.
The popularity of sugary breakfasts means that the nation's children are consuming half of their daily sugar allowance before they even start school.
According to Public Health England (PHE), the average English child eats the equivalent of three cubes of sugar (11g) every morning for breakfast.
Sugary cereals and fruit juices are to blame for children's high sugar intake. Picture | iStock
Sugary cereals, fruit juice and some spreads are to blame, according to the health body's new Change4Life campaign.
The recommended daily maximum is five cubes of sugar for four to six-year-olds and six cubes for seven to 10-year-olds, but the new figures suggest that children are consuming three times that.
Even though breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we all struggle finding a healthier option that also keeps our hunger locked up, particularly when it comes to our children.
Use this chart to find out how much sugar is in a recommended 30g portion. Picture | Heart
PHE said that it has launched a free new app - Be Food Smart - which helps highlight how much sugar, saturated fat and salt can be found in everyday food and drink that children consume.
The app works by scanning the barcode of a product so parents can make healthy choices as they shop.
Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: "Children have far too much sugar, and a lot of it is before their first lesson of the day.
"It's crucial for children to have a healthy breakfast, but we know the mornings in a busy household can be fraught.
"That's why we've developed our Be Food Smart App, taking some of the pressure off parents and helping them to choose healthier food and drink options for their children."
