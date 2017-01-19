This Dog's Reaction To Seeing His Owner On FaceTime Is Too Darn Cute

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
If this doesn't make you feel warm and fuzzy inside then nothing will!
Dogs are the most fuzzy and adorable things in the world which makes this picture of a grinning dog the best thing we've seen all day.
When this cute pooch's owner went away for the weekend, understandably he was probably pretty sad about it.
But his owner, Edison Montilla decided to FaceTime his pup back at home to make sure he was being looked after well.
And the reaction is too amazing...
This is my dog realizing hes fting with me & my family because were away on vacay and look how happy he got. pic.twitter.com/ywXpE651iQ— Edison Fontanilla (@deeeameddie) January 16, 2017
Edison shared the pictures of his dog slowly realising he was 'talking' to his owner and the difference between the first picture and the last is priceless!
In the first photo you can tell the dog is pretty confused about what is going on....
But gradually after recognising his owners voice he realises who it is and gets VERY excited indeed!
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments