Greggs Has Launched A Reward Scheme Which Means Free Coffee!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Everyone's favourite bakers has now launched a rewards scheme!
This is the BEST news we've heard all week! Greg have launched a VIP club for their most loyal customers complete with freebies.
The high street baker wants to reward its loyal pastry buyers with a special scheme.
Free tea and coffee! Buy seven coffees and get your eighth free.
Birthday Treat. You're promised a birthday treat but it's not been revealed exactly what yet!
Prize draws. Show your reward app and get entered into a draw to win £50.
A new way to pay. You will be able to pay using the special app!
The scheme is only available by downloading the Greggs app and as well as all the wonderful perks you'll be able to browse the full menu and all the nutritional information as well as tracking down your nearest branch.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments