Horse Achieves True Happiness With The Help Of Rubber Chicken Toy

By Holly Fishwick

Play

Kruzah chook video ©

01:07

If only we could all be so content in life just by playing with a plastic bird...

Comments

The internet cannot stop laughing at a clip of this horse having the time of it's life whilst messing around with a yellow rubber chicken toy. 

This equine animal's joy knows no bounds as it repeatedly shakes it's head from side to side and shakes the squeaking bird.

Read more: Can You Spot The Animal Hidden In The Toblerone Chocolate Triangle?

Watching the footage, we can't help but long for simpler times, when all you need is a brightly coloured plaything to bring ultimate happiness...

Horse shaking a rubber chicken | Picture: Youtube

We hope this happy horse continues to shake to it's heart's content for days to come...

via GIPHY

More On Heart