Horse Achieves True Happiness With The Help Of Rubber Chicken Toy

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Kruzah chook video ©
01:07
If only we could all be so content in life just by playing with a plastic bird...
The internet cannot stop laughing at a clip of this horse having the time of it's life whilst messing around with a yellow rubber chicken toy.
This equine animal's joy knows no bounds as it repeatedly shakes it's head from side to side and shakes the squeaking bird.
Watching the footage, we can't help but long for simpler times, when all you need is a brightly coloured plaything to bring ultimate happiness...
Horse shaking a rubber chicken | Picture: Youtube
We hope this happy horse continues to shake to it's heart's content for days to come...
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments