Your Ikea Furniture Could Be Worth THOUSANDS and These Are The Most Valuable

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Who knew the cheap and chirpy flat packing superstore could see you end up with more change in your pocket?
Whether you're amazing at DIY or not, no one can resist a good sweep of flat-packed goods at Ikea.
So much so, that the Swedish manufacturer is swiftly becoming somewhat of a collector's dream.
While many of us would perceive the store to be a modern brand, their stores actually date all the way back to 1943.
Yep, the store has been around more than 60 years and there are a handful of Ikea products that have become iconic and now the worth of items from the store has rocketed as a result.
Turns out YOU could be one of the few who have some of the rare and more coveted items stowed away in your home and you had no idea!
Don't worry though, we've compiled the list of the most sought after items which have reached peak cult-status.
So you might want to keep your eye peeled next time you're walking past a charity shop.
Who knew that kitsch furniture from the thrifty furniture store could earn us a mint!
Habitat who?
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments